Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $59.90 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

