Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

Shares of COF opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.