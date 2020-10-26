CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $136,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.86.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $100.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

