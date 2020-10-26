United Therapeutics (UTHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $122.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

