Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,091 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

