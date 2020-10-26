Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $394,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after buying an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,443,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,441.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after buying an additional 1,137,074 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.