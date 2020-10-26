Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

