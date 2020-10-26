Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

