Price Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

