Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 135.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,221 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.