JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 137.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

