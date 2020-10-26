Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

