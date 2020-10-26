Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 286.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.