Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

