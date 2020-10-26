JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

NYSE JPM opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $316.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

