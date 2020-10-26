Chatham Capital Group Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of PG stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

