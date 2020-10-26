Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of PG opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

