Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 574.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.06 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

