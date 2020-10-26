Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

