AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 790,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 200,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 113.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

