Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $142,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after acquiring an additional 569,891 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,084 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,518 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

