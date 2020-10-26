Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

