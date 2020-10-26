Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 294.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 263,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,724 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.6% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,215,514 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

