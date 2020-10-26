Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after acquiring an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $145.24 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day moving average is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

