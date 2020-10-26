Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

