Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 8,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $93.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.