Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.3% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

