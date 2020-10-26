Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

