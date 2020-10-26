World Asset Management Inc Invests $393,000 in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,324,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

