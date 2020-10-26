Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $102,394,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 209,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

