Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,839 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $79.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.