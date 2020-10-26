World Asset Management Inc Has $290,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. AXA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

