Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $282.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $317.88.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.94.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

