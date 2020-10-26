Harbour Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in D. R. Horton Inc
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in D. R. Horton Inc
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc
AbbVie Inc. Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
AbbVie Inc. Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Texas Instruments Incorporated Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Texas Instruments Incorporated Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co
Coca-Cola Co Position Trimmed by Chatham Capital Group Inc.
Coca-Cola Co Position Trimmed by Chatham Capital Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report