Harbour Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.