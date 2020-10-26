Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 195,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

