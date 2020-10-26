Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dover by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dover by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Dover by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,644,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $116.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

