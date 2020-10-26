Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EQIX opened at $777.03 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $775.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.
Equinix Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
