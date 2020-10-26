Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Equinix by 3.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $777.03 on Monday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $775.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $728.46. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

