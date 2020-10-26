Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.