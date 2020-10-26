GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $377,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

