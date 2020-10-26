NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,896,514 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 730,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

