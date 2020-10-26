LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 149.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

