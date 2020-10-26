Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.00 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

