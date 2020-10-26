CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in CDW by 27.7% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CDW by 49.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $251,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

CDW stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

