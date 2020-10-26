1,435 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $94.02 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $96.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,304,879. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

