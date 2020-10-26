Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

