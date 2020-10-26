Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 534 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

