Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

