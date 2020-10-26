202 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Bought by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in Global Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.85.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $87,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

