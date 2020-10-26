Price Wealth LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.40.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock worth $35,176,956 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

