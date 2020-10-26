Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.82 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

